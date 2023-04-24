WWE star could join forces with Paul Heyman and begin exciting feud with a babyface Roman Reigns, agrees veteran (Exclusive)

It's getting to the point where a large section of the WWE Universe is irritated by Roman Reigns' lengthy heel stint, and during this week's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell felt that Solo Sikoa might be a good heel for a babyface Tribal Chief.

Sikoa looks destined to be the breakout star from The Bloodline, as he has been booked to look quite dominant since being called up to the main roster. Many predict him to lock horns with Roman Reigns eventually, and it could be one of the freshest programs WWE has offered in recent times.

As discussed earlier, Dutch Mantell pitched another heel superstar who could take on Roman Reigns and felt he was the only man capable enough to stand toe-to-toe with The Bloodline leader.

Smack Talk co-hosts Rick Ucchino, and SP3 mentioned Solo Sikoa's name, and Dutch agreed that the 30-year-old Samoan could be a great opponent for the WWE Universal Champion after the long-awaited babyface turn.

Mantell also showered praise on The Bloodline narrative, as you can view below:

"That would work too. That would really work, too, because then you've got that whole Bloodline story. Now you just bring that whole story since people have literally lived that story. It's like we've been in the living room with Roman [Reigns] and Jey and Jimmy and Heyman and Solo; it's like you're a member of the family. And now, they have a spat. Yeah, you're right there. Solo would be a hell of a choice." [From 01:11:24 to 01:11:56]

Given Paul Heyman's history of betrayals, Mantell highlighted that the legendary manager could align with Solo Sikoa, and most fans would buy into the storyline if WWE went down that path.

"And Paul Heyman is such a sneaky little bast**d," Mantell added. "He could have been working behind [the scenes] just to save his own skin, which is totally believable." [From 01:11:57 to 01:13:00]

Will the upcoming WWE Draft impact Roman Reigns' Bloodline?

The excitement is palpable for the WWE Draft, which will begin on the April 28 episode of SmackDown and continue on the May 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

While the company has already released a massive list of stars eligible for the Draft, fans wonder whether The Bloodline will be affected by the roster shake-up. Reports state that despite speculation, WWE has no plans for Roman Reigns' faction to change brands as we approach Backlash.

The undisputed world champion is not slated to compete at the show in Puerto Rico, and his next title defense might only happen at Night of Champions at the end of May.

Who would you like to see Reigns go up against at the Saudi Arabia PLE? Share your picks in the comments section below.

