WWE star to make SmackDown return after 581 days and confront Cody Rhodes? Looking at the possibility

Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to SmackDown this Friday. This will be the American Nightmare’s first appearance on the blue brand since December 8, 2023. He had previously appeared on the Tribute to the Troops edition of the show.

Rhodes is expected to cross paths with The Bloodline one way or another this Friday. His appearance may lead to the beginning of his rumored program with Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40. But what if both men are joined by another top star who hasn’t appeared on SmackDown in 581 days?

The person in question is none other than Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah last competed on the blue brand on July 1, 2022. Rollins was part of the Good Old-Fashioned Battle Royal that saw Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin clinch the final spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Ideally, Seth Rollins would show up on the blue brand this Friday to interrupt a segment featuring Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline, forcing the American Nightmare to choose between the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody Rhodes to reunite with multi-time champion on SmackDown? Analyzing the potential

Fans are looking forward to the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The current line-up features Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline, Bayley, and Logan Paul, with more likely to be added to the show soon.

Speaking of Rhodes, it is possible that he could have a reunion with former mentor and multi-time world champion Randy Orton. The Viper probably seems to have unfinished business with Solo Sikoa after the Enforcer cost him the Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024.

Ideally, Orton and Rhodes would join forces to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match on the blue brand.

It remains to be seen if that is exactly what Triple H will have in store for the WWE Universe this Friday.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.