WWE star makes a bold claim about Roman Reigns' Bloodline (Exclusive)

Legendary WWE manager Paul Heyman shared his thoughts on The Bloodline and where the villainous stable, led by Roman Reigns, stands amongst legendary stables in WWE.

The Bloodline has been one of the most dominating groups in WWE since its formation in 2021. Counseled by wrestling veteran Paul Heyman, the faction currently holds the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, along with the WWE and Universal titles.

Speaking about the faction in an interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Paul Heyman stated that Roman and his cousins rank at the top when it comes to legendary factions.

"Number one! The horsemen were at their peak in 1986 but then Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson left for WWE in 1988,"-said Paul. "That was really the height of the Horsemen, a couple of years. The Dangerous Alliance, I will admit, was a collective of talent, the likes of which no one had ever seen before [but] we didn't get that long of a run, we weren't even together for a year. There's the NWO, but how long did their impact last?"

Paul attributed the group's ability to remain at the top for a long time as his reason for choosing them over top factions like DX and Evolution:

"There were some great factions. DX, The Evolution, The Heenan Family were some really great factions, but to maintain on top, to consistently main event at the absolute highest level, no one has ever done it like The Bloodline,"- Paul Heyman added (from 7:37 to 8:44)

Check out the complete Paul Heyman interview below:

Roman Reigns led the Bloodline against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

The Samoans were in action at the company's latest premium live event. While the group has mostly been limited to teaming up together for Live Events and Dark matches in the past, they took on Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Bloodline last competed together in 2021 when Roman Reigns teamed up with his cousins to defeat The New Day.

The Usos will also be in action on SmackDown this week as they will face RK-Bro in a title unification match. The bout was originally supposed to take place at WrestleMania Backlash, but those plans were changed as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were added to the mix.

