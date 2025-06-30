WWE star may be forcefully added to The Judgment Day following Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce's potential announcement on RAW

WWE has been building some huge storylines and matches that keep fans glued to their TVs every week. One of the most watched shows worldwide, WWE RAW, is set to emanate from Pittsburgh this week, and the show will feature the aftermath of Night of Champions.

One of the most brutal matches of the night involved Rhea Ripley, who defeated Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day in a Street Fight. Rodriguez has been missing her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, who is out with a shoulder injury. She might have to relinquish the Women’s Tag Team Championship, given that Morgan will be out for at least six months.

WWE recently announced that Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have a major announcement to make this week on the red brand, which has left fans confused. The announcement could be about the Women’s Tag Team Championship, possibly a tournament to crown a new champ, or Raquel getting a new partner for the titles, which could be Roxanne Perez.

Considering Perez has been involved in a lot of Judgment Day business recently, it could lead to the two General Managers naming Perez as the new member of the faction.

Recent reports from PWInsider also suggested that Roxanne Perez will now replace Morgan in the faction and will team up with Raquel Rodriguez as the Women’s Tag Team Champion moving forward.

This would not only forcefully make her part of the faction but also deepen the cracks within The Judgment Day, which the company has been trying to do for months. Such a move could also advance the Dominik-Roxanne story, potentially opening the door for major storylines once Liv Morgan returns.

Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the faction next.

What’s next for Roxanne Perez on WWE RAW?

Former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez won’t be just involved in the tag team storyline with Raquel Rodriguez. The star has been doing an incredible job both inside and outside the ring since her move to the main roster, and she might keep the momentum going by continuing to get involved in some of the most intriguing storylines.

Perez could further enhance her storyline with Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day to plant seeds for a potential feud with Morgan once she recovers from her injury. Additionally, this could be the ideal way for Roxanne to move forward, considering everything WWE has hinted at over the past few weeks.

Fans will now have to wait and see what the company has planned for the stars next.

