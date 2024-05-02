WWE star must strategize his revenge against Damian Priest until after Backlash France

Damian Priest is preparing for his first title defense, as he puts his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jey Uso at the Backlash Premium Live Event in Lyon, France.

Still, The Archer of Infamy was unable to fully focus on his match with Jey Uso, as he is dealing with internal issues in The Judgment Day. One of the issues is with current faction member JD McDonagh.

McDonagh appears dissatisfied with his role in the faction and Priest's constant criticism. Thus, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he turn on Priest and start a feud with him as early as the upcoming Backlash event.

JD McDonagh is unhappy with his role in The Judgment Day

Ever since he joined The Judgment Day, JD McDonagh has not been on the same page with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, and he was called out by the Twin Towers on multiple occasions.

Things got worse when The Eradicator left temporarily due to injury. McDonagh recently took to social media to share his frustration about his role in the group, saying that he is done with the group.

On Monday, JD McDonagh took another hit for the team when Logan Paul accidentally hit him with Super Bowl rings. He had a heated argument with Priest afterwards, which showed the tension within the group.

JD McDonagh could interfere during Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso title match at Backlash

JD McDonagh could prepare a strategy to turn on Damian Priest and get his revenge, and what better way to do so than interfering at the title match this Saturday?

McDonagh got involved in Priest's segment with Uso a couple of weeks ago, and his distraction led to a superkick from the former Tag Team Champion to the leader of The Judgment Day.

Thus, another such incident could help set the tone for a future feud between the two, which would help McDonagh elevate his status as a singles competitor, even though it is highly unlikely that Damian Priest will lose the World Heavyweight Championship so soon.

Damian Priest was never in favor of JD McDonagh joining The Judgment Day

JD McDonagh did his best to convince the other members of The Judgment Day that he deserved a spot in the faction, but Priest was never in favor of teaming up with McDonagh.

The two superstars confronted each other several times over the past few months, but tension continues to rise, and the recent incidents could lead to a feud between the two.

This could happen at Backlash, but even if McDonagh doesn't interfere in the title match, we should expect the two to start a feud in one of the coming episodes of Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback