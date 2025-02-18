WWE star to part ways with Judgment Day and make final RAW appearance on Netflix tonight? Exploring the potential

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW promises to be a crucial show for The Judgment Day, as Finn Bálor and Raquel Rodriguez will be competing in major matches. The former Universal Champion will face Seth Rollins in a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match, which is expected to be nothing short of thrilling.

Amid this, speculation has arisen that Bálor could make a major assertion before his match against Rollins on tonight's RAW. Since Bálor often displays his superiority complex, it’s likely that he will continue to do so tonight. This raises the possibility that he might inform his villainous faction before the match that if he loses, he will completely distance himself from The Judgment Day. Such a stipulation would make the match dynamics even more intriguing.

Later in the show, if Seth Rollins potentially defeats Finn Bálor and secures the final spot in the Chamber match, Bálor might decide to walk away from RAW. This scenario would further solidify how Bálor can no longer handle failure, particularly with the internal tensions within The Judgment Day complicating things for him.

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's episode of WWE RAW and what will happen when Rollins and Bálor clash for the final spot.

WWE posted interesting video clips of The Judgment Day before tonight's RAW

Just a few hours before WWE RAW, the Stamford-based promotion posted interesting video clips featuring the villainous faction. In these clips, members of The Judgment Day can be seen arriving at the venue in two separate groups.

In one clip, Finn Bálor is shown entering the building alone, while the rest of the faction arrives together later. Fans also noticed this detail in the comments section of WWE’s Instagram post, questioning whether The Judgment Day intentionally left Bálor or if it was just a coincidence.

These small details could be a major revelation, suggesting that Finn is already being treated as separate from the faction, while the other members remain united. This may also hint at Bálor’s potential singles run in the company. Last year, reports suggested that WWE was considering pushing him as a solo star in 2025.

So, it’s possible that we are finally inching toward that moment when the former Universal Champion departs The Judgment Day and re-establishes himself as a singles competitor in World Wrestling Entertainment.

