WWE star posts first tweet since 2018; Kevin Owens wants him in the Hall of Fame

Kevin Owens has called for The Great Khali’s former manager, Ranjin Singh, to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE India announced on Wednesday that The Great Khali will join the 2021 Hall of Fame class, which also includes Eric Bischoff, Kane, and Molly Holly. Singh posted his first tweet since 2018, offering his congratulations to Khali. In response, Kevin Owens said he would also like Singh to become a Hall of Famer.

RANJIN SINGH IS BACK, HELL YEAH!!!



PUT HIM IN THE HALL OF FAME TOO AND

LET ME INDUCT HIM!!! https://t.co/OtpyS5CbHU — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 25, 2021

Singh debuted on WWE television in 2007 as a heel manager for The Great Khali. In 2011, the man behind Singh's character, Dave Kapoor, began working behind the scenes as a member of WWE’s creative team.

Prior to his tweet about The Great Khali, Kapoor had not tweeted from the @WWERanjinSingh account since December 2018. The majority of his tweets before December 2018 revolved around WWE’s Indian talents, including Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers.

How The Great Khali found out about his WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Great Khali (w/Ranjin Singh) held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Shortly before Kane’s induction was revealed on The Bump, WWE India announced that The Great Khali is also heading into the Hall of Fame.

Speaking as Ranjin Singh, Dave Kapoor told his friend and former WWE co-worker that he is set to become a Hall of Famer. Eric Bischoff and Kane immediately became emotional after recently hearing the news of their inductions. By contrast, Khali simply held his arms above his head before saying, “Yeah!!!”

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremonies will both take place on Tuesday, April 6. It is currently unclear who will induct The Great Khali or any of the other Hall of Famers at this year’s event.