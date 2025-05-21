WWE star to quit SmackDown in frustration after failing to qualify for Money in the Bank? Exploring the possibility

WWE Money in the Bank, which is set to take place on May 24, 2025, is set to be a stacked affair. While the two traditional MITB Ladder Matches will remain the star attractions, superstars like John Cena, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes are also rumored to feature on the PLE. The Stamford-based promotion has already started with the qualifying bouts for the ladder matches. The rest of the match card is set to take shape in the coming weeks.

Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez have already punched their ticket to the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa became the first man to qualify for the men's match on SmackDown. However, a former champion might quit the blue brand if she fails to secure a spot at the MITB Ladder Match.

Since losing to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, Charlotte Flair has been annoyed with how fans have disrespected her and jeered her. She even declared to quit and never come back during the May 9 edition of the blue brand, as the live crowd kept on booing her.

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will host yet another MITB qualifier. Charlotte Flair, Giulia, and Zelina Vega will compete in a Triple Threat qualifier. However, if The Queen loses, she could leave SmackDown for good, advancing her new character, which might even push her ongoing storyline with Alexa Bliss.

Flair could state that her time on SmackDown was over and that she would find a new home on RAW. The star could be distraught with her losses and vent her frustrations on the fans and the locker room, leading to her quitting the show. She has already threatened to leave once and could do it once again, only this time, making it permanent.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Big match reportedly planned for Charlotte Flair for WWE Evolution 2

The Stamford-based promotion is set to host the second-ever Evolution PLE later this year. It is an event dedicated solely to women. Rumors are swirling that July could be the month when it comes to fruition.

According to WrestleVotes, Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill is one of the bouts being discussed for the historic event.

"Another little bit we’re having, we’re hearing for you guys is we are told by several in creative, one of the top matches pitched for Evolution 2 is Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill. While seeds have been planted on TV over the past few weeks, sources indicate plans for Evolution should start to become clearer once Money in the Bank is complete," WrestleVotes said

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for Charlotte Flair in the coming weeks on WWE SmackDown.

