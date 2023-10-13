WWE star to be responsible for The Rock's return on SmackDown this week? What we know so far

The Rock last appeared on the September 15th episode of WWE SmackDown. The Great One engaged in a verbal battle with Austin Theory before destroying him with The People’s Elbow. Rocky isn’t advertised for the blue brand this week, but that doesn’t mean he can’t show up unannounced.

It is possible The Rock could return to SmackDown just three days after his daughter Ava (Simone Johnson) was caught by NXT Anonymous in a conversation with Paul Heyman. The former Schism member confirmed the interaction on Twitter.

The 22-year-old star can potentially play a huge role in the lead-up to her father’s rumored match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The pair were originally set to work WrestleMania 39, but plans fell through.

Speaking of Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will return to SmackDown this Friday after two months of absence. The Head of the Table last appeared on the August 11th episode of the blue brand, where he had a confrontation with Jey Uso.

When was the last time The Rock and Roman Reigns shared the same ring?

The Rock’s relationship with Roman Reigns goes beyond the ring. The cousins are proud members of the Anoa'i family and have known each other for decades.

Rocky and Reigns last shared the same ring at the 2015 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The Great One came to save his cousin from Kane and The Big Show. He also endorsed Reigns following his Royal Rumble victory, which drew massive boos from the crowd at the time.

The former Shield member would go on to main event WrestleMania 31 against Brock Lesnar, where both he and the Beast would lose the match to Seth Rollins following a successful Money in the Bank cash-in.

When do you think The Great One will share the ring with The Tribal Chief again? Let us know in the comments section below.

