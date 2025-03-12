  • home icon
  • WWE star to return after 12-year hiatus as Roman Reigns kicks Paul Heyman out as Wiseman? Exploring potential breakup

WWE star to return after 12-year hiatus as Roman Reigns kicks Paul Heyman out as Wiseman? Exploring potential breakup

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Mar 12, 2025 01:37 GMT
Roman Reigns (left) and Paul Heyman and CM Punk (right) [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns (left) and Paul Heyman and CM Punk (right) [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns made a huge return on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, unleashing a vicious attack on Seth Rollins for his actions at Royal Rumble 2025. While Reigns was attacking Rollins, Paul Heyman was seen checking in on CM Punk in the ring after a hellacious Steel Cage match, which caught the OTC’s attention and led to the latter delivering a spear to The Second City Saint as well.

Following what he feels was a questionable decision by Heyman, Roman Reigns could kick his Wiseman out and bring Armando Estrada as a manager in WWE for the first time in 12 years. Estrada has not been seen on WWE TV since 2013 and has purportedly signed a legends contract with the Stamford-based company recently, which could lead to his massive return.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been working together for years now, and The Wiseman has shown signs of returning to his former client CM Punk multiple times over the past few months. With a Triple Threat feud potentially in the offing between Rollins, Punk, and Reigns, Paul Heyman's judgment could be questioned by The Undisputed Tribal Chief.

The Best in the World also has a favor from Heyman lying in his back pocket, which could eventually end up leaving Reigns shocked. Rather than waiting for Heyman and Punk to make their move, the OTC could himself throw Heyman out of the Island of Relevancy.

Further, he could bring Armando Estrada as his new Wiseman, who already has some ties to the real-life Bloodline. Armando was the manager of The Samoan Bulldozer Umaga during his fearsome run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Roman Reigns could main event WrestleMania this year as well

With the match already being teased, it seems almost official that Roman Reigns will face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. With this possibly being one of the biggest Triple Threat bouts in history and the heat all three men have for each other, this match could very well main event Night One of The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

While it is still uncertain as to what could go down in the match, it is clear that a showdown like this would be one for the history books. Time will tell what WWE has in store for all three stars at The Show of Shows.

Edited by Harish Raj S
