WWE star to return after 200+ days and avenge Jimmy Uso on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Jimmy Uso has been causing problems for a lot of SmackDown superstars of late. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion reunited with younger brother Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman several weeks ago on the blue brand. It is possible that a familiar face can reunite with Jimmy after more than 200 days.

The star in question is none other than Tamina. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion can potentially appear on SmackDown to take care of Mia Yim for The Bloodline.

Michin rocked Jimmy with a slap after he defeated, and attacked Mia’s fellow O.C. stablemate, Karl Anderson. Jimmy had previously interrupted Mia during a backstage segment with Adam Pearce several weeks ago.

The angle had led to a backstage confrontation between AJ Styles and Jimmy Uso. The Phenomenal One laid out one half of The Usos with a right hand, but was ambushed by Solo Sikoa. Styles and Sikoa met in a main event showdown, which Styles won. However, he would lose to Jimmy just a week later on Friday Night SmackDown.

Styles would have his revenge on the September 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown when he came to the aid of John Cena against The Bloodline. The former WWE Champion helped The Cenation Leader take out Jimmy and Solo, planting the seeds for a tag team match at Fastlane in the process.

Who ordered Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to attack AJ Styles? Paul Heyman finally reveals

The September 30, 2023, episode of SmackDown opened with the three members of The Bloodline in the ring. Paul Heyman had the mic and told the WWE Universe Roman had ordered his cousins to take care of AJ Styles last week on SmackDown.

For those unaware, the leader of the O.C. was brutally assaulted by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a backstage attack. Styles was hospitalized after the attack, leaving John Cena without a partner for Fastlane.

At the time of the writing, Cena is still scheduled to face The Bloodline in a two-on-one handicap match at the October 7th premium live event.