WWE star to return after 272 days & challenge Gunther for his title before WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Gunther is marching towards WrestleMania 41 with red-hot momentum on his side. The World Heavyweight Champion has been destroying Jey Uso and making a statement every week ahead of his big clash with The YEET Master. However, ahead of The Show of Shows, his championship reign could face a major challenge from a returning star, who has been absent from WWE since July last year.

Ad

Tyler Bate could make a shocking return after 272 days on the March 31 edition of RAW. The speculation arises because the show will take place in London, England, which happens to be his home country. Recently, reports claimed that Bate had been cleared for an in-ring return and that WWE was waiting for the right opportunity to pull the trigger.

Gunther has been issuing open challenges of late to prove his dominance. The Imperium leader could do the same on the March 31 edition of RAW. In a shocking turn of events, hometown hero Tyler Bate could return and accept his open challenge. However, the 28-year-old could provoke the champion, compelling The Ring General to put his title on the line.

Ad

Trending

They could battle in an incredible match for the World Heavyweight Championship. It could give fans a glimpse of NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff 2019 when both men tore the house down. Well, if this actually happens, Tyler Bate's homecoming will be nothing short of memorable. Also, it could provide him with a much-needed exposure.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, this scenario is nothing but speculation.

Gunther to share the ring with Jey Uso in a match ahead of WrestleMania 41?

There are still several weeks left before Gunther battles Jey Uso in Las Vegas. That said, the Triple H-led creative team could pit the bitter rivals against each other in a match ahead of The Show of Shows.

Ad

Jey could team up with the Alpha Academy to take on Gunther and A-Town Down Under in a six-man tag team match in the coming weeks. The speculation arises because all six men are currently intertwined in the same feud on RAW in one way or the other.

While Otis and Akira Tozawa have a score to settle with the Imperium leader, Jey has unfinished business with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. For those who are aware of WWE's pattern, the company often books tag team matches in such situations.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Also, Jey and Gunther being in the same match will help Triple H hype up their WrestleMania 41 encounter. However, this is mere speculation at this point. It all depends on what The Game has in store for the two stars on the Road to The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback