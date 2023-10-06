WWE star to be out for revenge against LA Knight and John Cena at WWE Fastlane 2023? Analyzing why they need to be cautious

WWE Fastlane 2023 is set for a blockbuster main event this coming Saturday. John Cena found more than hope when LA Knight signed the contract to be his tag team partner against The Bloodline.

On paper, this match looks like a simple tag team match, however, nothing in WWE is as easy as it seems. John Cena, LA Knight, and The Bloodline may be in a direct feud right now, but they have other enemies scorching out there as well. One such enemy could haunt Cena and Knight.

The superstar in question is The Miz. Over the past few months, The Miz and LA Knight have had a lot of problems, and the complexities with John Cena have been there forever.

The Miz and Knight went to battle a couple of times, with the Megastar coming out on top, and Cena has always had the upper hand over their rivalry on multiple occasions. This old animosity could be a huge problem for Cena and Knight.

The A-lister could actually interfere at Fastlane 2023 and cost them the match. Miz, helping The Bloodline, could get him his revenge and help him shoot two birds with one bullet.

LA Knight could help John Cena clear and break an unwanted record at WWE Fastlane

John Cena is a man of records and accomplishments, and there is nothing the man has not achieved. However, he has one record that is not something he would like a lot.

The Leader of Cenation has not won a single match at WWE Fastlane. He lost his first match at this Premium Live Event against Rusev, and the second time he was part of a 6-Pack challenge, he ended up losing to AJ Styles. A win for him and Knight at Fastlane could help break that curse.

Big Match John has not won a match at a Premium Live Event since 2018. The legendary wrestler who once used to headline the main events is now a man who puts over other superstars, helping them become bigger. Apart from a few wins on weekly TV and live events, his record at PLE's is one to forget. He lost to the late Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. His latest loss came against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

