WWE star's move gets a new name on SmackDown? What you might have missed!

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured a quick match between two former champions. Karrion Kross and Karl Anderson took on each other in the second last match of the night. The name for Kross’s finisher was also revealed during the match.

Karrion Kross looked extremely dominant in his win over Karl Anderson. The Doom Walker hit the Machine Gun with a Doomsday Saito Suplex followed by a forearm hit. He then delivered a pumphandle spin-out DDT, called the Final Prayer, for the win.

Kross debuted the finisher on the June 16, 2023, episode of SmackDown. He introduced the new move during the mixed tag team match with Scarlett against AJ Styles and Mia Yim. Previously, he had the Saito Suplex as his finisher.

Karrion Kross has been feuding with the Phenomenal One for weeks now. He ambushed AJ Styles in the buildup to Money in the Bank 2023. The two squared off in singles competition several weeks ago on the blue brand that was cut short due to The Bloodline’s segment.

It remains to be seen where the feud will head next after Kross’s actions this week. The 38-year-old star locked Karl Anderson in the Kross Jacket after his squash match tonight. He only let go of the submission hold after Styles and Mia Yim arrived.

Karrion Kross might be reverting to his NXT gimmick on SmackDown

Karrion Kross was booked as an unstoppable monster in Triple H’s version of NXT. He effortlessly took out Tommaso Ciampa during his WWE debut match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2020.

It seems Triple H is slowly rebuilding Kross to the unstoppable force he was on the black and gold brand. His latest match against Karl Anderson was short and brutal similar to most of his non-title bouts on NXT before his disastrous main roster run.

It remains to be seen if this apparent gimmick reintroduction will work with the SmackDown audience.

