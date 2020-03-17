WWE Superstar Scott Dawson sparks concerns by breaking character with dramatic plea

The Revival star has sparked concerns with an emotional message to fans

Dawson has been absent from SmackDown Live amid rumours of an imminent WWE exit

Scott Dawson (right) of The Revival

Concerns grew for WWE Superstar Scott Dawson on Monday night after he sent out a dramatic message to his fans.

The Revival member is no stranger to social media and is never far away from controversy, with many fans glued to his account to pick up hints on whether or not he and partner, Dash Wilder, really are finished with WWE amid rumours to that end.

The typically brash and outspoken 35-year-old always has comments to make to either fans, his fellow performers, or even the wider wrestling world in general, but a dramatic change in tone from the North Carolinian has left many guessing as to the status of the performer.

Taking to his Twitter account, Dawson seemingly broke away from the sharp-tongued character-based persona we're so used to seeing on television, and pleaded with fans to send "positive" prayers in his direction.

This is very uncharacteristic of me, and seems kinda selfish during this crazy time, but if you guys have a second, send some positive thoughts/vibes/prayers towards my family. We’d appreciate it all right about now. Thank y’all! — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) March 16, 2020

Such is the tone of the tweet and its sincerity, it's almost certain that the message has very little to do with WWE or professional wrestling in general, but instead something altogether more serious.

Speculation will naturally drift towards the cause of Dawson's apparent concern, especially given the Superstar intimated his family may be involved.