WWE star set for singles in-ring return following 16-month absence ahead of WrestleMania 39? Major hint dropped on RAW 

This week's edition of SmackDown will witness the ninth edition of Andre the Giant Battle Royal. 28 out of 30 competitors have been confirmed, with the remainder left as surprise entrants.

The match was established in 2014, in honor of Andre The Giant with Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) being crowned the inaugural winner. Last year, Madcap Moss won the Battle Royal, establishing himself as an individual competitor and prominently fracturing his alliance with Baron Corbin.

With many fan favorites being a part of the match, a backstage segment on the latest edition of WWE RAW gave us an insight into the list of competitors. The wrestling fraternity noticed Mace (fka Mace) in the fourth spot. The last time he competed as a singles competitor was in the Battle Royal in November 2021, to earn the number one contender's spot for the Universal Championship. Since pairing up with Mansoor as part of Maximum Male Models, the 32-year-old has mostly competed in tag team matches and appeared in varied WWE backstage segments.

Prior to joining MMM, Mace teamed up with Dijak to form T-Bar but their run was short-lived on the main roster. Dijak returned to NXT in October last year and went up against Wes Lee for the North American Championship in a losing effort on Vengeance Day.

What does WWE have in store for Maximum Male Models?

Last year, Maximum Male Models was introduced by LA Knight (then known as Max Dupri) who portrayed a manager with a keen eye on all things fashion and was looking to make a statement. In the following months, he returned to his former persona, and the WWE Universe was introduced to his sibling, Maxxine Dupri, who took over the role.

Since then, Mace and Mansoor have been making a mark with their unique fashion and looks. Over the past few weeks, Dupri has also had a vested interest in adding Otis to the group. The trio was often spotted backstage marveling at The Alpha Academy member's physique and possible contributions to the group. Dupri has even disrupted a few of his matches, distracting him with multiple fashion statements.

He even modified his social media name and stylized it to Otis. His addition to the group could enable his tag team partner Chad Gable for a massive push as a singles competitor.

While both the 'models' are slated to compete in the Battle Royal on SmackDown, the duration of their alliance remains to be seen.

