WWE star teases name for their tag team ahead of WrestleMania 39 match

WWE Superstar Natalya Neidhart is a veteran of the global juggernaut promotion. The 40-year-old star has found a new tag team partner in Shotzi to compete in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal-Four-Way tag team match.

Despite their alliance being in its budding stage, Natalya may have a name for the duo already.

Ahead of their WrestleMania 39 opportunity, Natalya took to her social media to share a picture of herself and Shotzi, along with the caption:

"Shotz thru the Hart! #WrestleMania," Natalya wrote.

While the specific stakes for the Men's and Women's WrestleMania showcase bouts have not been revealed, WWE seems keen to keep fans in attendance and all over the world on notice for their roster's talented wrestlers.

This could be a great opportunity for all parties involved to create a moment and, in turn, move on to something big post-WrestleMania 39. Perhaps a future tag team title match could be awarded to the winners of both contests?

The fourth team remains anonymous with less than a week away from WWE WrestleMania 39

While the men's match contestants were announced last week on RAW, the women's bout seems to be getting a better build, with each team required to qualify to make it to the WrestleMania 39 match card.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were the first teams to qualify, going over Tegan Nox and Emma on the March 17 edition of SmackDown.

This past Friday night, Natalya and Shotzi qualified by defeating the team of Lacey Evans and Xia Li. Post-match, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler appeared, announcing themselves as the third team. Natalya later vowed to break both UFC stars' arms at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Chelsea Green and Carmella were rumored to be competing in the match, but with Mella's absence from last week's episode of RAW, plans might have changed. No word on who is likely to be the fourth team in the WrestleMania Showcase bout.

With the go-home shows left ahead of WWE's Granddaddy of Them All, we may find some answers regarding the final team.

