WWE star to turn babyface for the first time; join Jacob Fatu’s side vs. Solo Sikoa’s MFT? Potential explored

On last night's episode of SmackDown, new WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa officially rebranded his alliance, and the term he used was a familiar one: MFT. Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions with help from his new enforcer, JC Mateo, the returning Tonga Loa, and the debuting Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo).

Sikoa stated that "My Family Tree" was now complete, and the new United States Champion and his group established themselves as a force to be reckoned with when they laid waste to Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso following the main event of SmackDown. However, a couple of hints may have spoiled an imminent return and a major babyface turn.

Solo Sikoa's MFT is notably missing Tama Tonga, who was the first man to ally with the former NXT North American Champion when he betrayed Jimmy Uso. Tama Tonga was the first person referred to by Solo Sikoa as his MFT, although this term gradually stopped being mentioned after the debut of Jacob Fatu.

The other obvious hint at a potential turn is the fact that Fatu and Uso are outnumbered and need somebody to back them up. Tama Tonga's return would logically make this feud 4 vs 3, not 5 vs 2.

However, if Sikoa's former MFT does turn babyface, it would need to make sense. After all, why would he abandon Solo Sikoa? Why would he abandon Tonga Loa of all people? And why would he choose to fight for a side that is at a disadvantage?

The United States Champion, calling the MFT complete without the original man to be anointed by the "MFT" moniker, Tama Tonga, could be a reasonable start to justify this change of heart. After all, without Tama, Solo Sikoa would have never acquired any measure of power to begin with.

It should be noted that Tama Tonga also has a connection with Jacob Fatu. Tama is as close to Fatu as any other Bloodline member, and the two stars even won the WWE Tag Team Championship together.

Once Tama began teaming with his brother Tonga Loa, they lost the titles shortly thereafter. Tama continued to remain allied with Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa while Loa was out injured on the Road to WrestleMania.

Will Tama Tonga work as a babyface if he betrays Solo Sikoa?

There is a general sentiment among the WWE Universe that this Bloodline-esque storyline has gone too long. So, for Tama Tonga's babyface turn to generate interest, it would have to make sense.

Tama Tonga has never been a babyface in WWE, but he has been presented as a force in his time as both a singles and team competitor. He even made it to the semi-finals of the KOTR tournament last year. If he aids Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso, fans will of course be rooting for him. But, is being cheered by association the ceiling for Tama Tonga? The answer is an emphatic no.

Over the short time he has been in WWE, he has, in a weird way, endeared himself to the fans with his crazy antics. Tama has a strong on-screen and in-ring presence, and his body language makes it tough for fans not to take special notice.

Most of all, the "yeyeyeyeyeye," well, thing (because there is no word in the English lexicon to define that action) got extremely over with the WWE Universe; a testament to how the most unexpected things can get over in wrestling.

Fans first took notice of Tama's eccentricity on social media, and it became one of the most popular memes to come out of professional wrestling in recent times. Fans can not only get behind Tama Tonga, but if he is presented the right way, he could have some real mileage as a major singles player in WWE.

