WWE star to turn babyface and shockingly help Roman Reigns against The Bloodline? Looking at potential twist

The Bloodline storyline keeps on captivating fans with many twists and turns, especially after Roman Reigns' return at WWE Summerslam. The OTC attacked Solo Sikoa to cost him the Undisputed WWE Championship against former foe Cody Rhodes. Reigns has since dealt with Sikoa's group alone but that might not be for much longer.

The expectation is that Roman Reigns will eventually round up his original Bloodline troops for a civil war. However, what if Logan Paul makes an unlikely return and comes to the original Head of the Table's rescue? That's what Hulk Hogan suggested.

The Hulkster knows all about getting over as a babyface, and he spoke to Paul on his Impaulsive podcast. He fantasy booked The Maverick making the save for Reigns when he's attacked by Solo and his Bloodline group.

It's an interesting idea, given the former United States Championship has yet to enjoy a babyface run at the top of WWE. He got over as a heel, which wasn't hard, given fans often don't take to influencers entering the pro wrestling world.

However, there have been instances of Paul getting over as a face, mostly as a result of his incredible in-ring abilities. He's mesmerized fans with his wide range of high-flying moves, including when he challenged Reigns for the world title at Crown Jewel 2022.

Conversely, a Paul face turn to help Reigns makes no sense if we stick to The Bloodline story. He has had major issues with The OTC during his on-screen career, with even his brother, Jake Paul, getting involved in Saudi Arabia two years ago. The WWE SmackDown star also isn't related to any Bloodline stars.

WWE fans know who Roman Reigns needs to turn to in the Bloodline feud

Hulk Hogan might be pushing for Logan Paul to turn babyface, but his proposal for him to enter The Bloodline storyline shouldn't make its way onto TV. The YouTuber turned boxer and pro wrestler has arguably been one of the company's best heels. A potential trade to WWE RAW to freshen things up might do him well, with feuds against CM Punk, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn being a possibility.

The WWE Universe are pining for Roman Reigns to get the original Bloodline back together. We await Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman's returns after they were destroyed by Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0.

Roman Reigns could also try reconciling with Zayn and Jey Uso to complete the reunion ahead of Survivor Series in November. There's also the anticipated debut of Hikuleo, who has been reportedly signed for several months. He is expected to be given the ring name Talla Tonga and enter the Bloodline storyline.

