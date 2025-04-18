WWE star to turn heel for the first time in 6 years and join The Rock at WrestleMania 41? Potential swerve explored

At WWE WrestleMania 41, surprises are set to unfold. The Grandest Stage of Them All already has a stacked card, which opens endless possibilities. One of the biggest match of Night 2 will be its main event when Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena.

Ad

Recent reports have disclosed that The Rock is also rumored to appear at the Show of Shows, enhancing the chances of his involvement in the Rhodes vs Cena showdown. Amid this, there is a speculation that the American Nightmare might turn heel after almost six years and join forces with the Final Boss to defeat the Franchise Player.

It's crucial to note that before Cena, Cody Rhodes was the first choice for the People's Champion. The Rock wanted him to sell his soul and eventually become a Corporate Champion in WWE. However, when the veteran realized that Rhodes would reject his offer then he seemingly formed a secret alliance with the Cenation Leader.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

So it's possible that Rhodes might finally realize that joining the Final Boss will be great for him and ensure a lengthy title reign. As a result of this, the American Nightmare might shock the world at WrestleMania by joining hands with the Rock and eventually selling his soul.

Post this, the Hollywood star might betray the Franchise Player and aid Rhodes to defeat him. An angle like this will allow WWE to pull a real shocker at Showcase of Immortals and make 'Mania an unforgettable night for fans.

Ad

Cody Rhodes recently explained why he rejected The Rock's offer at WWE Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes recently appeared in an interview on ESPN First Take, where the American Nightmare addressed why he refused to sell his soul to the Final Boss. Rhodes stated that he never knew what Rock was offering him, as the proposal was a little vague.

Ad

Further, the Undisputed WWE Champion asserted that he had already gave up his soul to the wrestling fans and the ring years and years ago.

"Mainly because it's a lot and a bit vague, and what I said to him in the ring again. This is a very real situation, and I said what I said. I gave my soul up to the wrestling audience and the ring years and years ago. I don't know how much more I would have to give, and I also don't know truthfully what The Rock was offering. Maybe, TBD; you never know with The Final Boss," Rhodes said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

So it seems like Cody Rhodes may have agreed with The Rock if the offer had been explained clearly to him. This surely opens the possibility of the above potential scenario of Rhodes' heel turn at Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More