WWE star to turn heel for the first time in 6 years and join The Rock at WrestleMania 41? Potential swerve explored

At WWE WrestleMania 41, surprises are set to unfold. The Grandest Stage of Them All already has a stacked card, which opens endless possibilities. One of the biggest match of Night 2 will be its main event when Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena.
Recent reports have disclosed that The Rock is also rumored to appear at the Show of Shows, enhancing the chances of his involvement in the Rhodes vs Cena showdown. Amid this, there is a speculation that the American Nightmare might turn heel after almost six years and join forces with the Final Boss to defeat the Franchise Player.
It's crucial to note that before Cena, Cody Rhodes was the first choice for the People's Champion. The Rock wanted him to sell his soul and eventually become a Corporate Champion in WWE. However, when the veteran realized that Rhodes would reject his offer then he seemingly formed a secret alliance with the Cenation Leader.
So it's possible that Rhodes might finally realize that joining the Final Boss will be great for him and ensure a lengthy title reign. As a result of this, the American Nightmare might shock the world at WrestleMania by joining hands with the Rock and eventually selling his soul.
Post this, the Hollywood star might betray the Franchise Player and aid Rhodes to defeat him. An angle like this will allow WWE to pull a real shocker at Showcase of Immortals and make 'Mania an unforgettable night for fans.
Cody Rhodes recently explained why he rejected The Rock's offer at WWE Elimination Chamber
Cody Rhodes recently appeared in an interview on ESPN First Take, where the American Nightmare addressed why he refused to sell his soul to the Final Boss. Rhodes stated that he never knew what Rock was offering him, as the proposal was a little vague.
Further, the Undisputed WWE Champion asserted that he had already gave up his soul to the wrestling fans and the ring years and years ago.
"Mainly because it's a lot and a bit vague, and what I said to him in the ring again. This is a very real situation, and I said what I said. I gave my soul up to the wrestling audience and the ring years and years ago. I don't know how much more I would have to give, and I also don't know truthfully what The Rock was offering. Maybe, TBD; you never know with The Final Boss," Rhodes said.
So it seems like Cody Rhodes may have agreed with The Rock if the offer had been explained clearly to him. This surely opens the possibility of the above potential scenario of Rhodes' heel turn at Mania.