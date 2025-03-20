WWE star to turn heel for the first time in 80 months to join The Rock and John Cena? Potential WrestleMania 41 twist explored

At WrestleMania 41, John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to lock horns in an Undisputed WWE Championship match. After Cena and Rhodes had a heated verbal argument on WWE RAW this week, the excitement of the WWE Universe rose to new heights. Every year, The Showcase of The Immortals witnesses several surprises and unexpected turns.

This raises the speculation of a massive heel turn at WrestleMania 41 if Cody Rhodes turns into a villainous star for the first time in 80 months to join forces with The Rock and John Cena. The last time Rhodes was a heel was during his AEW run, where he portrayed a self-admitted heelish persona.

The Final Boss offered The American Nightmare an offer to sell his soul to him and become a Corporate Champion. However, Cody rejected the offer, resulting in Cena turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Meanwhile, if Rhodes manages to retain his gold at WrestleMania 41, The American Nightmare could turn heel and join forces with The Rock. The rationale behind this move is that Cody wants to keep the Undisputed WWE Title on his shoulders as long as possible.

Already, the alliance of Cena and Rock poses a great threat to his title reign. So if Cody can secure his title reign at The Shows of Shows, he might prefer to associate himself with the evil faction to prevent any further threat to his title reign. This twist will indeed be the most unexpected one from The American Nightmare.

However, the only problem that WWE has if they want to pull this twist is that if Cody Rhodes also turns heel, there is seemingly no babyface left who could stand against The Rock and Cena alliance. Already, Roman Reigns is busy in his own feud and not expected to engage with The Final Boss anytime soon.

Hence, this could be the one major hindrance behind the speculative move. Otherwise, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold at The Showcase of The Immortals and if Cody Rhodes shock the world by turning heel on the show.

WWE legend marked the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match as the biggest main event in history

Just a few hours back, WWE legend Triple H took his official X (formerly Twitter) account and shared that Rhodes vs. Cena would be one of the biggest main events in history. The Game shared the official preview graphic of this match featuring both The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare.

In the caption, the WWE Chief Content Officer cited how people never expected the Cena vs. Rhodes match but now, it is one of the biggest main events in history.

The excitement among fans is already high and they can't wait to witness the clash between these two stars.

