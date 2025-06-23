WWE star to turn heel for the first time on RAW? 3 Possible finishes to Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, will defend her title against Bayley on Monday Night RAW tonight. The match was made official by Nick Aldis on RAW last week, and he granted Bayley a title shot as she lost out on one at WrestleMania 41.

The Role Model returned to WWE two weeks ago after being put out of action by Becky before WrestleMania 41. The Man later revealed that it was she who had taken out Bayley before 'Mania to steal her spot. Last week on RAW, the two had a heated exchange, with Becky running down on The Role Model, saying that nobody wanted to see her back in WWE.

While The Man did challenge Bayley for a match on RAW this week, she didn't want to put her title on the line. It was Nick Aldis, who had stepped in for Adam Pearce on RAW, who made it a title match.

At present, Becky has a better track record against Bayley, having won five out of their eight encounters. However, the result of tonight's match could be different, though based on the circumstances.

#3. Bayley beats Becky Lynch to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship

A possible outcome on tonight's show could be Bayley beating Becky Lynch to end her reign as the Women's Intercontinental Champion. The 38-year-old superstar won the gold in her second attempt, but she could lose it to her former rival. Becky losing the title also makes sense because she can then move on to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship.

The four-time WWE Women's Champion hasn't gone after the world title since her return to the company earlier this year. So, after dropping the IC Title, she can turn to IYO and her title, by possibly attacking her next week on RAW, and thus setting up a feud for SummerSlam.

#2. Lyra Valkyria turns heel on Bayley

A huge twist in the tale could be Lyra Valkyria turning on Bayley during her match against Becky Lynch. The inaugural IC Champion hasn't been a heel in the company so far, and this would be her first go in a villainous role. She was also miffed on RAW last week when Nick Aldis made it a title match between Bayley and Becky Lynch.

Lyra simply told Bayley that if she wins the gold, she'll do what's best for her. And the shocker of the night could be the former Intercontinental Champion turning her back against Bayley, and instead helping Becky to retain her gold. That would set up a riveting rivalry between The Role Model and Lyra Valkyria.

#1. Becky Lynch retains via DQ after using her WWE title against Bayley

Since The Man is a heel currently, she can go to any length to retain her gold against her former rival. One way she can pull it off is by using her title for a headshot against Bayley. She would indeed lose the match by DQ, but would retain her gold.

That would be an interesting finish as it would create a possibility of another match between the two top superstars. They can lock horns once again at Evolution 2 Premium Live Event next month, with Lyra Valkyria potentially in the mix, making it a Triple Threat contest.

In essence, there are chances that Becky Lynch might retain her gold on tonight's episode of RAW to go for another battle against Bayley at a bigger WWE show. Now, whether that happens or not, we'll find out tonight.

