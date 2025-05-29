WWE star to turn on John Cena for going into business for himself at Money in the Bank? Exploring the possibility

John Cena and Logan Paul are set to team up to lock horns against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the upcoming 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, emanating from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7.

At Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, Cena continued his vow to ruin pro wrestling by helping Logan Paul beat Jey Uso and capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The Cenation Leader interfered in the main event and attacked The Yeet Master.

However, Cody Rhodes made his much-anticipated return and saved Uso, levelling Cena with his signature Cross Rhodes and challenged The Last Real Champion and The YouTube Sensation to a tag contest at MITB.

In a shocking turn of events, John Cena might have to taste his own medicine and face bitter betrayal, as Logan Paul could turn on The Franchise Player and blame him for his loss at SNME. He could stab Cena in the back during the match and attack him during the tag bout at the upcoming PLE.

This could lay the foundation for Cena’s potential bout against Paul, which has been heavily rumored and could most likely take place at Night of Champions. Moreover, it could even help bring about Cena’s babyface turn, as many want to see The Cenation Leader retire as a good guy.

While certainly interesting, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Logan Paul reveals why John Cena has finally turned heel in WWE

While speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, former United States Champion Logan Paul spoke about his new tag team partner, praised his heel turn, and called it a major power move in the Stamford-based promotion.

Furthermore, The YouTube Sensation revealed that after all these years, John Cena understood the grass was greener on the heel side.

"I think John Cena finally realized it’s just better on this side of the fence. The grass is much greener on the side of the heel. Normally, it’s not. They say the grass isn’t greener. In this case, it is because I’ll tell you why. You could be real. You can say what you want to say. You’re not worried about always being liked or selling tickets or getting your merchandise or hitting the bottom line. Even if your boss has come to you with notes and you’re like, ‘Yo, do this,’ and you’re like, ‘Bro, I’m gonna do whatever the f**k I want, and enjoy the f***ing show.’ And that’s the wave I think John is on right now, and I love it," Logan Paul said.

It will be interesting to see how Paul and Cena work together at Money in the Bank 2025.

