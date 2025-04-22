WWE star to unveil herself as ‘Paul Heyman Girl’ following her heel turn on RAW this week? Exploring the potential 

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman turned heel on Night One of WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk to support Seth Rollins, helping him win the Triple Threat match on the first night. Interestingly, 38-year-old star Becky Lynch could unveil herself as a new "Paul Heyman Girl" following her heel turn on Monday Night RAW.

The Man had helped Lyra Valkyria on the second night of WrestleMania 41 against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. She stepped in for Bayley, who was injured by a mystery attacker, to compete for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. After a grueling match, the duo of Lynch and the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion won the match and the tag titles.

This week on RAW, the Judgment Day duo used their rematch clause to challenge Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria again. Surprisingly, Morgan and Rodriguez made history by becoming four-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The Miracle Kid secured the win for her team by pinning Valkyria.

While Rodriguez and Morgan celebrated their win, Becky Lynch unleashed herself on her tag team partner. The seven-time WWE Women’s Champion punished her protege with several Manhandle Slams, turning heel. The Man turned away from the relationship she shared with Valkyria, who saw her as her mentor.

Given that her real-life husband, Seth Rollins, also turned heel at the Show of Shows, The Man could soon join him. The Visionary wants to save the business of pro wrestling from dying, which could bring back his Monday Night Messiah character again. Therefore, Rollins would weed out weaknesses in the WWE roster.

It can be said that Lyra Valkyria lost just one night after becoming a tag team champion, upsetting Becky Lynch, who also believes in her husband’s cause. Thus, she lashed out at her teammate and punished her. Hence, Lynch could be a new Paul Heyman Girl and a part of The Architect’s latest venture. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation.

Was Becky Lynch also responsible for taking out four-time WWE Women’s World Champion?

Moments ahead of the first night of WrestleMania 41, a mystery assailant took out Bayley. The vicious ambush rendered the four-time WWE Women’s Champion unable to compete on Night Two for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. It initially seemed like Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had pulled the dirty move. Especially since the duo was laughing at Bayley’s state.

This prompted RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to find a tag team partner to compete within 24 hours. Becky Lynch joined the Inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion, ending her hiatus since May 2024.

Although it seemed that Becky Lynch had just hopped into the vacant spot, now that she had shown her true colors, there was a chance that she had created the vacancy herself. Thus, The Man could be the one who attacked The Role Model backstage. So far, no confirmations have been made regarding the incident. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Lynch.

