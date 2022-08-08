WWE Superstar set to be a bridesmaid at AEW star Sammy Guevara’s wedding

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are getting married with a current WWE Superstar serving as a bridesmaid.

Sammy and Tay have been an interesting watch on AEW, being loved by some and despised by most. Sammy left Chris Jericho's initial group, The Inner Circle, and launched himself into the TNT Championship picture as a babyface. However, his antics with Conti turned the fans against him, and he wound up rejoining his mentor in The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Ahead of their wedding day, Tay Conti shared some photos on Twitter with her bridesmaids. Among those participating is former Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki A.S.H., who is a bridesmaid at the wedding and can be seen in one of the photos with Tay.

"I have the best bridesmaids," Conti wrote in a tweet.

Nikki Cross found singles success after a character change in WWE

Nikki had a successful run in NXT before joining the main roster. She didn't win a championship, but delivered a memorable performance when she revealed that Johnny Gargano was the one who attacked former WWE star Aleister Black on a 2018 episode of NXT.

After moving to the main roster, Nikki began teaming with Alexa Bliss. The two won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice. However, after going their seperate ways in 2020, Cross became somewhat directionless.

Last summer, she debuted a superhero-inspired gimmick and changed her name to Nikki A.S.H., which stands for "Almost a Super Hero." She won last year's Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in the following night to take the RAW Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair.

Her husband, former WWE star Killian Dain (now known as Big Damo in the independent scene), praised Nikki after her title win on Twitter:

"It wasn't working - but you didn't cry, didn't get salty online, didn't hate on your peers success. Instead you worked crazy hard in the gym & you worked crazy hard in the ring. You went above & beyond to get this pitch right & you nailed it. You finished this day a @WWE Champion."

Big Damo @DamoMackle



Instead you worked crazy hard in the gym & you worked crazy hard in the ring. You went above & beyond to get this pitch right & you nailed it



You finished this day a It wasn't working - but you didn't cry, didn't get salty online, didn't hate on your peers successInstead you worked crazy hard in the gym & you worked crazy hard in the ring. You went above & beyond to get this pitch right & you nailed itYou finished this day a @WWE Champion It wasn't working - but you didn't cry, didn't get salty online, didn't hate on your peers successInstead you worked crazy hard in the gym & you worked crazy hard in the ring. You went above & beyond to get this pitch right & you nailed itYou finished this day a @WWE Champion https://t.co/rCvVmzZd4v

The RAW Women's Championship was Nikki's first singles title in the company. However, she would lose the title back to Flair at last year's SummerSlam event.

Are you a fan of the superhero gimmick or do you prefer Nikki Cross? Let us know in the comments section below.

Vince Russo named the one thing that will make everyone stop watching WWE here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far