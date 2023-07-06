WWE star to win for the first time in 371 days at SummerSlam? Exploring current losing streak

The card for SummerSlam is expected to be made official in the coming days though fans already have an idea which superstars will be in action at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Logan Paul is among the stars rumored to compete at the August 5th premium live event. It is possible that the Maverick could get his first win in 371 days.

Logan Paul made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 where he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Since then Paul has competed in five high-profile matches as a singles star including Royal Rumble 2023 and men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The 28-year-old star has only won one out of the five matches he’s been in so far. The win came at last year’s SummerSlam premium live event against The Miz.

Paul is expected to take on Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023, with the match likely to be announced next week on RAW. The Maverick might just overcome his losing streak and become 2-0 at the Biggest Party of the Summer. For those unaware, Ricochet invited Logan for a one-on-one confrontation during a backstage interview this past Monday on RAW.

The feud was first teased during the Men’s Royal Rumble back in January, when the two stars performed an insane aerial spot. The two were also involved in a botched table spot at the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1 in London. This led to a backstage brawl, which aired this past Monday on RAW.

Why WWE is reportedly moving forward with Ricochet versus Logan Paul for SummerSlam?

Logan Paul is one of WWE’s most popular signings to date. The Maverick has been involved in high-profile matches, including the widely praised contest against Roman Reigns, ever since he got physical inside the squared ring.

His next match is expected to take place against Ricochet at SummerSlam and we believe these are the reasons WWE is moving forward with the match. The two men will be on RAW next Monday to take forward their feud.

We’ll have to wait to see how Logan Paul will respond to Ricochet.

