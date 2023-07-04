Why did former US Champion call out Logan Paul on WWE RAW? 3 potential reasons

Logan Paul almost lost his career to a botched spot during the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. A former United States Champion called out the social media megastar to show up on RAW next week for a face-to-face confrontation.

The star in question is none other than Ricochet. The One and Only was the guy who took out Logan Paul with a mistimed Spanish Fly at the July 1 Premium Live Event. WWE played footage of their backstage brawl after the ladder match this week on RAW.

Ricochet was asked to comment on the situation during a backstage interview with Jackie Raymond. He said he made Paul famous at the Royal Rumble and, then again, at Money in the Bank. The former United States Champion said Logan made things personal by attacking him backstage after their match at London’s O2 Arena.

Ricochet asked Logan Paul to show up on RAW next week. Fans could wonder why WWE is building towards a feud between the two incredibly athletic individuals.

With that in mind, here are three potential reasons why Ricochet called out Logan Paul on WWE RAW.

#1. A match at SummerSlam

Logan Paul made his SummerSlam debut last year with a terrific match against The Miz. The Maverick is rumored to return to the biggest party of the summer this year. It was reported that WWE wants to build the feud between him and Ricochet on the road to SummerSlam 2023.

Ricochet is one of the best workers on the WWE roster, and a match with Logan has the potential to create magic inside the squared circle. Fans should be thankful that both superstars survived the table spot without serious injury, or we might not have witnessed Ricochet call out Logan.

#2. Another viral moment

Logan Paul is all about creating viral moments. The social media megastar recorded his incredible frog splash on Roman Reigns through the announcer table during their incredible match at the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last year.

Logan was also involved in arguably the spot of the night with Ricochet during the Men’s Royal Rumble match back in January. The One and Only is taking credit for the spot to this day. It is possible that a match between the two could lead to another viral moment.

#3. Bigger push for Ricochet

Ricochet was heavily pushed in Triple H’s version of NXT, where he won the North American Championship. He also got a decent push on the main roster, leading to him winning the United States and the Intercontinental Titles.

A match against Logan, and that too at SummerSlam 2023, could translate to a bigger push for the incredibly-talented high-flyer. It remains to be seen if the Maverick will appear on WWE RAW next week to answer the challenge.

