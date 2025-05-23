WWE star to win Money in the Bank contract and cash in on Jacob Fatu to become US Champion? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning LA Knight. The Samoan Werewolf clinched his first-ever singles title in the company after establishing sheer dominance right from the day of his debut in June 2024. However, there is a chance that Fatu could soon lose his title to Solo Sikoa, who could cash in the Money in the Bank contract on him.
The New Bloodline leader recently did an in-ring promo where he introduced JC Mateo (Jeff Cobb) as the latest member of his crew to the WWE Universe. Soon after, he shifted his focus to Jacob Fatu, said he loved him, and asked him to say it back. The United States Champion forced out an “I love you, Solo,” but it didn't satisfy Solo Sikoa.
He asked The Samoan Werewolf to say it loud and proud, and when the US Champ still didn’t pay any heed to him, he even shoved and looked him directly in the eye. This indicated that the tensions between Sikoa and Jacob Fatu would soon reach the boiling point.
Notably, Solo Sikoa has secured a spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix. But it was seen that Fatu didn’t offer any help to The New Bloodline leader. Thus, in case Sikoa wins the MITB briefcase, there is a chance that The Samoan Werewolf won’t help him cash in his contract to challenge the Undisputed Champion.
Channeling his frustration, Solo Sikoa could order JC Mateo to destroy Jacob Fatu, and then he could cash in on his teammate, taking the US Title off him. Austin Theory tried to target a midcard title by cashing in his MITB contract on the former United States Champion, Seth Rollins, back in November 2022.
However, he failed to dethrone The Visionary. But with Mateo on his side, Sikoa could win the United States Championship and show The Samoan Werewolf his place. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation.
Jacob Fatu could break away from The New Bloodline at Money in the Bank
Jacob Fatu had a blind and fierce sense of loyalty to Solo Sikoa before the latter dropped the Ula Fala on RAW’s Netflix debut to Roman Reigns. The Samoan Werewolf kickstarted his singles journey following this, feeling abandoned by his leader. Even after Sikoa returned in February 2025, the animosity remained, and The Samoan Werewold asked the former Tribal Chief to stay out of his business.
Last week on SmackDown, it was clear that Fatu was no longer tied to Solo Sikoa. Moreover, he didn’t even acknowledge the help of his leader and JC Mateo at the 2025 Backlash, which allowed him to easily win his maiden title defense in a Fatal Four-Way match.
With signs of an imminent fissure in The New Bloodline, there is a chance that Jacob Fatu may not help Solo Sikoa in his Money in the Bank ladder match. Instead, he could just walk away, letting his leader lose the match and cutting his ties with him. While this is also a speculation, it would be interesting to see what lies in the future for the United States Champion.