WWE star to wrestle for the final time against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber 2025? Exploring the possibility

Elimination Chamber 2025 is scheduled for March 1st, 2025, and will emanate live from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The latest episode of Monday Night RAW showcased the first two qualifying matches for the stipulation match at the premium live event.

As the match card continues to take shape, it seems that Nia Jax has expressed interest in taking on 7-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus. A social media page recently posted a poll online regarding The Irresistible Force battling the 49-year-old at Elimination Chamber 2025, and Jax reposted it on her social media story.

The duo have an interesting Royal Rumble history. Stratus was a surprise entrant for the inaugural Royal Rumble women's match in 2018 and eliminated Nia Jax along with Mickie James and Natalya. In 2024, both superstars entered the 30-women bout but this time Nia Jax eliminated Trish Stratus. Coming to 2025, Nia Jax once again eliminated the WWE Hall of Famer.

During an interview backstage, the legend seemed to blame The Irresistible Force for her loss at Royal Rumble, which in hindsight is true since Jax sent her over the rope. However, the real-life Bloodline member might not take these words kindly, and call out Stratus for mentioning her during the backstage interview.

The wrestling juggernaut can set up a match between them at Elimination Chamber 2025, possibly marking Stratus' last singles match.

Two big names have been announced for the Elimination Chamber men's match

As mentioned, two qualifying matches have already taken place on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. First, CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn to qualify for the men's match and Liv Morgan defeated IYO Sky to qualify for the women's match.

Apart from the Second City Saint, John Cena has announced himself for the men's match and did not have to compete in a bout to qualify for it. Even Triple H acknowledged The Champ's contribution to the industry and that he had earned it. He further clarified that neither did he need to ask to be in the match nor did he need to qualify for it.

John Cena is determined to win a 17th World Championship. He lost the chance to challenge for a title after finishing as the runner-up of the men's Royal Rumble match. He has a second chance to earn an opportunity at a world title by winning in the Elimination Chamber.

