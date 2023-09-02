WWE stars to bring in reinforcements against Rey Mysterio and LWO? Piecing together the subtle hints

The Latino World Order is one of WWE's most beloved factions. The stable comprises Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

However, the popular stable has had their work cut out for them recently. They have been feuding with Austin Theory, the former United States Champion. Now, A-Town's Finest has seemingly recruited the cocky Grayson Waller to join his side.

While the Latino World Order isn't one to cheat, the group still outnumbers the arrogant duo of Waller and Theory on paper. Due to that, there's a chance that the pair may recruit a tag team to even the odds: Pretty Deadly.

Pretty Deadly is a despised tag team called up to WWE's main roster as part of the 2023 Draft. They were building momentum on the brand, but an unfortunate injury to Elton Prince has slowed things down. Thankfully for them, the latter may be on his way back soon and was reportedly even backstage at SmackDown.

With Elton potentially back in action, the self-absorbed duo could be the perfect pair to align with Theory and Waller. They were frequently teaming up with Austin before Prince's unfortunate injury.

Plus, Kit Wilson, Grayson Waller, Elton Prince, and Austin Theory are all extremely arrogant and judgmental, which could mean that they'd fit in well together. Beyond that, they're all dangerous in the ring, which means the LWO may need to worry.

Rey Mysterio will defend the United States Championship at WWE Payback

Regardless of whether this arrogant stable properly forms, the issues between at least two men involved aren't yet over. At WWE Payback 2023, the rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Austin Theory continues.

The lucha legend dethroned Austin just a few weeks ago, although the bout was never meant to take place, to begin with. Theory was supposed to go one-on-one with Santos Escobar with Theory's United States Championship on the line, but things went awry.

Austin targeted Santos' leg multiple times before the bout, jumping the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion backstage and on the entrance ramp. The WWE Hall of Famer took Escobar's spot in the match and shockingly won, becoming the new United States Champion.

While Grayson attempted to cause trouble for the Latino World Order members recently, the stable seems to be in a good place ahead of the WWE Payback Premium Live Event later tonight.

Will Austin be able to dethrone the Hall of Famer and become a three-time United States Champion? Will the Latino World Order stand tall over the cocky star? Could Pretty Deadly or even Grayson Waller interfere in some way? Fans will need to tune into Payback to find out.

