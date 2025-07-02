WWE stars to reunite after 1065 days to dethrone Finn Balor and JD McDonagh at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the World Tag Team Championship this week on RAW. It looks like good days have begun for The Judgment Day, but there still seems to be underlying tension. Dominik Mysterio seemed to be at loggerheads with Balor as he looked reluctant on RAW about the veteran's decision to give Roxanne Perez the title that belonged to Liv Morgan.

This subtle rift could lead to a full-blown revolt, with The Prince eventually kicking Dirty Dom out of the faction. He could also cost Mysterio the Intercontinental Championship. If that happens, the 28-year-old could officially turn babyface. Dominik could potentially reunite with Rey Mysterio after three years, as they fell apart at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022.

The father-son duo could go against The Judgment Day and challenge Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship. However, the possibility of it happening before SummerSlam seems unlikely. Rey, who has been out of action due to injury, recently provided an update, stating that he expects to return to WWE by August. The Biggest Party of the Summer is set to take place on August 2 and 3, and it does not look like the legendary luchador would be back in time before that. Even if the Mysterios reunite on the first day of SummerSlam, it would be 1065 days since their breakup at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Besides, things have started to get better on Judgment Day, at least for now, as the faction is once again dripping with gold. Therefore, Finn Balor may not revolt against Dominik Mysterio now.

Whatever is discussed above could very well happen after SummerSlam, when Rey Mysterio would be back in action. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks.

Finn Balor to create cracks in Dominik Mysterio's relationship with Liv Morgan?

Liv Morgan has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury and she will be away from WWE for quite some time. For months, there has been a power struggle between The Miracle Kid and Finn Balor on RAW, which was visible. Now that Morgan is gone, Balor has taken full control of The Judgment Day.

There is a good possibility that he could taint Dominik Mysterio's relationship with Liv Morgan in the latter's absence. Ever since Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day, he has been trying to bring Mysterio and Perez closer to each other, encouraging his stablemate to get along with the newcomer.

The Prince has been subtly trying to create cracks between Dirty Dom and Morgan and it looks like he has succeeded to some extent. By the time the former Women's World Champion returns, Finn Balor could completely manipulate Dominik Mysterio into accepting Roxanne Perez as his new partner.

This could give rise to an intriguing storyline upon Liv Morgan's return. The Miracle Kid could officially turn babyface upon seeing that Perez had taken over her spot and Mysterio had betrayed her. This is currently speculation and it remains to be seen how things shape up.

