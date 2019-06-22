WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: 5 Potential Finishes for Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler

Can these two provide some truly surprising finishes on Sunday night?

Does anyone really believe Dolph Ziggler could actually win the WWE Championship on Sunday at WWE Stomping Grounds?

It truly seems like Dolph Ziggler’s recent return was simply a placeholder feud for Kofi Kingston’s reign before he moves onto something else in the near future.

While you cannot deny The Showoff has had some very good promo work since his recent return, he hasn’t had a very long history of success in any major feud in the recent years.

The steel cage match stipulation does however add a clear element of unpredictably to this rematch at Stomping Grounds. Maybe we can see a true surprise.

So what can truly happen on Sunday? While fans might have some mixed opinions about this feud, there are a variety of possible outcomes to the WWE Championship match in Tacoma.

As we look forward to another WWE Championship match, I present my list of top five potential finishes for Kofi Kingston versus Dolph Ziggler:

#5 Dolph Ziggler Wins the WWE Championship Clean

It should have been me? It could very well be so on Sunday night

We might as well start with the most unlikely of possible options for the show.

The cage always for this possible finish. Dolph Ziggler could simply fall off the cage or beat Kofi Kingston in a race to escape the cage first.

If Kofi Kingston has been rewarded for his years of amazing service to the WWE then you cannot deny Ziggler, the 13-year veteran, hasn’t earned a run with the WWE Championship as well.

This sort of finish would allow Ziggler to also get his deserved moment with the title and allow the feud to continue through the rest of the summer months on WWE programming.

