WWE Stomping Grounds: 5 Betrayals that could happen at the show - New Day breaks up?

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.64K   //    23 Jun 2019, 08:59 IST

Shane McMahon could betray not one, but two WWE Superstars
Shane McMahon could betray not one, but two WWE Superstars

In many ways, WWE is a reflection of real life. Friendships are made, alliances are forged, sometimes for the purpose of merely conducting business and advancing in life.

And yet, life often teaches us that these friendships are fickle, that they could potentially come to an end at almost any time. Which is why we have seen so many betrayals on both RAW and SmackDown Live, over the course of WWE history.

Stomping Grounds could potentially be the site where a few of the said betrayals happen. Let me point out 5 such betrayals that are not just possible but likely during the pay-per-view event.

It is highly unlikely that all of them will take place at the show, but quite honestly one or more could!

#5 Shane McMahon turns on Drew McIntyre

Let me tell you why I think that this is a very likely scenario for Stomping Grounds. Drew McIntyre has been touted as the next face of the company for a really long time now, to the point where it almost seems like he's in line to be a Universal Champion somewhere down the line.

But then again, how does an alliance with Shane McMahon work out for the Scottish Psychopath? The only plausible scenario is that he could be a loyal soldier for McMahon until the time comes where he breaks the shackles and defeats the despot to claim his place at the top of the food chain. And the best way to turn him into a babyface would be to have Shane McMahon betray him after he suffers a loss to Roman Reigns.

This could potentially make him the face of SmackDown Live and a good ally to someone like Roman Reigns. Shane McMahon could always find himself other allies like Lars Sullivan, in addition to Elias and The Revival.

Tags:
WWE Stomping Grounds New Day Drew McIntyre Shane McMahon
