WWE subtly confirms Seth Rollins will be kicked out of Paul Heyman’s stable? Possibility explored

The main event of the latest episode of WWE RAW saw Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed confronting Roman Reigns, which ended in a brawl, where Reigns and Uso stood tall over Heyman’s heel stable. Interestingly, the segment had a massive hint of Seth Rollins getting kicked out of the heel group.

After Roman Reigns interrupted Seth Rollins’ stable, rather than go off at him, Paul Heyman offered the OTC the opportunity to realign forces and join his heel faction. Moreover, Heyman also revealed that Rollins would be out for a long time.

With the segment, WWE may have subtly confirmed that Paul Heyman is looking for a replacement, and he might kick Seth Rollins out soon and introduce a new leader for his heel stable. It’s definitely not going to be Roman Reigns as he refused the offer.

That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet. It could also have been a typical Paul Heyman trap by the Oracle was attempting to ensnare The Head of the Table on the orders of Rollins himself.

Seth Rollins could be at WWE SummerSlam 2025

The Visionary was seriously injured and is expected to remain sidelined for months. However, despite the injury, Seth Rollins might be at the MetLife stadium for the historic SummerSlam event.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins revealed that if everything goes well, he might be at SummerSlam backstage to support his wife, Becky Lynch, who will be defending her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria in a trilogy bout.

"To be fair, I might be there. My wife is wrestling Lyra Valkyria for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. So, we'll see, depending on how this goes. If traveling is easy enough, I might make my way out to ... We're at MetLife. We're outside New York, New Jersey, for two nights, SummerSlam in August. So, we'll see," Rollins said.

It will be interesting to see whether Paul Heyman replaces Seth Rollins as leader of his heel stable or the Stamford-based promotion has some other plans for the group.

