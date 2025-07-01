  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE subtly leaked plans for Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames? Analyzing potential hint

WWE subtly leaked plans for Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames? Analyzing potential hint

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 01, 2025 09:32 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is the Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.com)

Former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns has been absent from television for months. The OTC had a rough outing during his last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion as Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker took him out on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Meanwhile, Reigns is expected to return near SummerSlam 2025. However, he is then likely to go on another hiatus to start shooting his upcoming Hollywood film, Street Fighter. However, with its recent Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 announcement, WWE confirmed Reigns for the event as he was the superstar featured in the center of the poster.

Interestingly, WWE may have also revealed the plans for Roman Reigns with its poster reveals. The WarGames this year will seemingly be between team John Cena and Cody Rhodes as they are face-to-face.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Meanwhile, Roman is featured as a main highlight on the poster, which subtly hints that he will be potentially involved in an important contest, perhaps a championship bout, likely against Seth Rollins if he manages to capture the title by cashing in his briefcase.

The angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Things could change at any moment, and with Survivor Series still months away, booking could be rewritten if needed.

Ad

Could Roman Reigns return at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

The Undisputed Tribal Chief is reportedly set to return to the Stamford-based promotion on the road to the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. He is rumored to compete in a bout for the first time since WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns is likely to target the Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, and his heel crew and get his revenge for their attack on him. The OTC could face his former Shield brother in a singles bout at the SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium.

Following the buzz attached to his name, it will be interesting to see when former Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns returns to World Wrestling Entertainment. Reigns usually always makes his presence felt at the big PLEs.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications