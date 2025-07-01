WWE subtly leaked plans for Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames? Analyzing potential hint

Former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns has been absent from television for months. The OTC had a rough outing during his last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion as Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker took him out on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, Reigns is expected to return near SummerSlam 2025. However, he is then likely to go on another hiatus to start shooting his upcoming Hollywood film, Street Fighter. However, with its recent Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 announcement, WWE confirmed Reigns for the event as he was the superstar featured in the center of the poster.

Interestingly, WWE may have also revealed the plans for Roman Reigns with its poster reveals. The WarGames this year will seemingly be between team John Cena and Cody Rhodes as they are face-to-face.

Meanwhile, Roman is featured as a main highlight on the poster, which subtly hints that he will be potentially involved in an important contest, perhaps a championship bout, likely against Seth Rollins if he manages to capture the title by cashing in his briefcase.

The angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Things could change at any moment, and with Survivor Series still months away, booking could be rewritten if needed.

Could Roman Reigns return at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

The Undisputed Tribal Chief is reportedly set to return to the Stamford-based promotion on the road to the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. He is rumored to compete in a bout for the first time since WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns is likely to target the Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, and his heel crew and get his revenge for their attack on him. The OTC could face his former Shield brother in a singles bout at the SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium.

Following the buzz attached to his name, it will be interesting to see when former Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns returns to World Wrestling Entertainment. Reigns usually always makes his presence felt at the big PLEs.

