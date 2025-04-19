WWE subtly spoiled Cody Rhodes' loss at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes has now crossed over a year as the Undisputed WWE Champion, and his biggest test yet. But he looks to be in a prime position to fail that test, as WWE may have subtly spoiled Cody's loss at WrestleMania 41.

The build-up to the main event of WrestleMania has been interesting, to say the least. Thankfully, WWE managed to get in one last face-to-face segment on SmackDown between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. While Cena went on a verbal tirade, Cody would ultimately shut him down and tell him he couldn't wrestle.

For the second time, Cena ended up eating the Cross-Rhodes. This time, it happened after he tried a cheap shot and Attitude Adjustment, but Rhodes countered. The fact that he got the better of Cena twice is a subtle sign that Cody Rhodes is set to lose at WrestleMania 41.

If it does play out this way, John Cena will undeniably cement himself as the greatest of all time with no contender coming close to him. A win on Sunday will make him a 17-time World Champion.

It will be interesting to see how the match plays out on Sunday. The road to WrestleMania has concluded, and no more steps must be taken.

This could drastically alter the course of WWE in 2025.

