  WWE subtly teases the debut of 42-year-old star to help Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

WWE subtly teases the debut of 42-year-old star to help Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 10, 2025 02:41 GMT
Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are the last men standing in The New Bloodline, with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa both out with injuries. In a crucial backstage segment, WWE directly teased the debut of a 42-year-old star, or so it seemed.

As you might know, Jacob Fatu is set to defend his United States Title in a Fatal Four Way match against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. Backstage tensions and egos led to Knight and Priest clashing after their win over Fatu and Sikoa. However, Fatu swooped in and took them both out, only for McIntyre to get him with a Claymore Kick.

In a backstage segment, Solo Sikoa would tell Jacob Fatu that they're out of soldiers and that they needed a game plan for Backlash. It seemed like it was a subtle tease of the debut of Jeff Cobb, who is rumored to be starting straight on the main roster. The 42-year-old Cobb could be the soldier that Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu need to take things to the next level.

As we mentioned, two crucial members of The New Bloodline (as they were formerly called) are out of action with injury - Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Although not directly Samoan, the Polynesian heritage of the two brothers seemed to qualify them to be a part of the family.

Similarly, Jeff Cobb has Polynesian heritage as he is from the island of Hawaii. In case you didn't know, Cobb has a legitimacy in the ring that few have, and Fatu is one of the only ones with a similar physical presence.

Fatu responded by stating that he didn't need a gameplan and that he was about to lay into his three opponents at Backlash.

It's going to be interesting to see if he debuts as soon as Backlash 2025.

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

