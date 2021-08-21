WWE SummerSlam: 10 Last-minute predictions - CM Punk returns, Lilly makes her debut, Surprising title change 

SummerSlam takes over The Allegiant Stadium tomorrow night and is expected to be WWE's biggest event of the year.

As of writing, there are 10 matches officially announced for the show but there is potential for more to be added in the build-up as well as tonight on SmackDown. There are also several matches that could include, returns or interference.

All of WWE's major championships are on the line on Saturday night with the exception of the Intercontinental and Women's Tag Team Championships.

It is expected to be a fantastic night of entertainment and ahead of the show, here are just 10 last-minute predictions.

#10. Nikki A.S.H. retains the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam

Nikki A.S.H. shocked the world a few weeks ago when she successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank contract to become RAW Women's Champion for the first time.

A.S.H. has since been placed into a storyline where she needs to prove herself to both Charlotte and Rhea Ripley and this weekend will be her perfect opportunity.

A.S.H. defends her Championship in a triple threat match against both Ripley and Flair and if she's able to pin Charlotte to retain her Championship then she will finally be able to show that she deserves to be Champion.

#9. Rey Mysterio and Dominik win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam

The Usos were able to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik to take the SmackDown Tag Team Championships as part of the Money in the Bank kickoff show last month.

Over the past few weeks, the two teams have clashed several times and now the father and son duo will have a chance to reclaim their titles this weekend at SummerSlam when they are granted their rematch.

A good storyline arc here would be for The Usos to lose their Championships so that Roman Reigns is left in a position where he is the only member of The Bloodline with a title.

Mysterio and Dominik have looked strong in the ring in recent weeks and a loss at SummerSlam would allow The Usos to return to Reigns' side so that the storyline between the family can once again become the focus.

