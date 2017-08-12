WWE SummerSlam 2017: 5 WWE Returns that could happen at the PPV

Which superstars could make their triumphant return at SummerSlam in Brooklyn?

by Brandon Carney Opinion 12 Aug 2017, 06:36 IST

Chris Jericho makes his return on SmackDown Live

WWE's biggest events of the year often bring with them an aura of shock and excitement. If they're not going to pull out all the stops for the big 4 PPVs, then what are they saving it for? That's why shows like SummerSlam and WrestleMania are hotbeds for big returns.

Just last year at this exact event, we saw the returns of Big E and Nikki Bella as well as the debut of Bayley. So what could we be in store for this year? Here are 5 possibilities.

No. 5 - Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho just recently made a return on SmackDown Live. So while this wouldn't be the most shocking return of all time, it would still get the crowd on its feet, just like it did a few weeks ago.

The king of surprise returns could add another one to his resume, even if it just 3 weeks since the last one.

If Y2J did show up in Brooklyn, it would be to somehow get involved in the Kevin Owens vs AJ Styles United States title match. Although Jericho did get his rematch on SmackDown for the title in the form of a triple threat, his business with KO probably isn't finished.

After all, Owens gave him the beating of his life a few months ago at the Festival of Friendship. Those scars don't heal quickly.