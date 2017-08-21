WWE SummerSlam 2017 Match Results and Analysis: John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

John Cena and Baron Corbin squared off in the first match of SummerSlam.

John Cena knocked Baron Corbin down a few pegs at SummerSlam

Baron Corbin entered to a brand new entrance theme but only after John Cena was already in the ring. There was already bad blood between the two since Cena cost Corbin the shot at the WWE Championship. John Cena took it easy at the start; he stepped out of the ring and grabbed JBL's hat and put it on himself, mocking The Lone Wolf in the process. The two returned to the ring as the match got serious. Cena took a good few hit and a very angry Corbin caught him in a nasty submission. Corbin taunted the audience as well as his opponent before the crowd started chanting "Let's Go Briefcase!".

Cena got momentum for a minute before Corbin caught him by the throat and into a big slam. The two headed up the turnbuckles but Cena reversed into a tornado DDT from the top rope, followed by a Five Knuckle Shuffle. He failed to follow it with the Attitude Adjustment and Corbin took him into the corner. Cena got out of the sticky situation and landed the Attitude Adjustment followed by a pin. The referee counted to three and John Cena emerged victorious in the first match of the biggest party of the summer!

Result: John Cena def. Baron Corbin

This was the Cenation leader's first SummerSlam win in 6 years. His clean victory over Baron Corbin proves that there is indeed som backstage heat on the Lone Wolf.