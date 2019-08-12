WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 interesting stats and facts coming out of the show

There were a number of interesting facts and stats created last night at SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2019 was billed as The Biggest Party of the Summer and it definitely didn't disappoint. Even though there was only one title change as part of the card, despite there being 12 matches, there were still some fantastic moments and many opportunities for WWE to create some drama.

As part of a weekend where NXT Takeover: Toronto stole the show on Saturday night, WWE had to step up their game for their main show of the weekend and they definitely did that. Seth Rollins became a two-time Universal Champion as part of last night's show, which interestingly puts him in an elite group with the man who he was able to defeat last night, Brock Lesnar.

There are a number of fantastic stats coming out of SummerSlam, but here are just five that the WWE Universe may have picked up on.

#5 Charlotte really is The Queen

Trish Stratus came up short in her hometown last night

Even though Trish Stratus remains winless at SummerSlam after being forced to submit by Charlotte Flair last night in Toronto, heading into the event, the former seven-time Women's Champion was undefeated in her hometown.

The Air Canada Center, which is now known as The Scotiabank Arena has been a great home for Stratus throughout her career, but last night was the first time she lost. The match between the two women was about who was the better female wrestler of their chosen era and Stratus had already declared that she would retire from in-ring competition following the match regardless of the result.

Charlotte is a nine-time Women's Champion and the fact that she was able to force Stratus to tap to The Figure Eight last night puts her into an elite group of her own, since there aren't many women who can say that they have forced the WWE Hall of Famer to tap out, especially in her hometown.

