WWE SummerSlam 2019: 9 active superstars who won't be a part of the PPV

'The Biggest Party of the Summer', WWE SummerSlam, will be emanating from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario tonight. With just a few hours left for the event, fans have a lot of questions in their mind.

Crazy how the last time SummerSlam emanated from Canada, it was all the way back in 2004. WWE did a great job in building up most of the matches on the road to the event.

The match-card looks stacked with some major bouts like Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Natalya for the RAW Women's Championship, Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, and Bayley vs. Ember Moon for the SmackDown Women's Championship match.

WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus will also be returning to the ring to face Charlotte Flair. In addition, Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon will finally get their hands on each other. However, fans are surprised about how WWE has left some of the top wrestlers in the company off of the match-card this year.

In this article, let's take a look at nine active wrestlers who won't be a part of SummerSlam this year.

#9 Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is one of the top female wrestlers in WWE right now. The Goddess had been headlining a lot of WWE pay-per-view events over the past couple of years. However, her success came to a halt when she lost her RAW Women's Championship match to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam last year.

Recently, Bliss made an alliance with Nikki Cross. She usually wrestles less these days, as compared to the past couple of years. She's more into her special segment called the "Moment Of Bliss" these days.

Bliss added another Championship to her accomplishments this week on RAW, by winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Nikki Cross in a fatal-four way match. The match was originally scheduled to take place at SummerSlam this Sunday, but Vince McMahon decided to have it earlier.

Bliss had been in a Women's title match for the past two SummerSlam events. This year, she's not even on the match-card.

