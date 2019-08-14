WWE SummerSlam 2019: Top 5 performers at the PPV

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 14 Aug 2019, 07:23 IST

The biggest stars of SummerSlam 2019

WWE's Biggest Party Of The Summer is now a part of the history books. Similar to the last few pay-per-views, SummerSlam 2019 had limited hype around its storylines. Regardless, the show turned out to be a massive success as it played host to one good match after another.

From Bray Wyatt's mesmerizing entrance to Kevin Owens' cheap shot, the highlights of the night remained in the unforeseen grandeur and twists.

Barring a couple of spots, there were rarely any instances where the crowd was not entertained. Few storylines met their final fate whereas others exposed the new sides of the WWE Superstars. In the end, it all rests in the hands of the one who is fighting inside the ring.

Below, we have discussed the top five performers at SummerSlam 2019 who forced the WWE universe to stand and chant "This is awesome".

#5 Trish Stratus

"You still got it!"

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned to the squared circle to take on Charlotte Flair. Although the two were not engaged in a full-fledged bout before SummerSlam, the seven-time Women's Champion wanted to have one last match before retiring. But any long-time WWE fan knows, one retirement match isn't enough.

When personal reasons forced Stratus to seek retirement from professional wrestling back in 2006, she defeated Lita in a supposed retirement match. However, she came back inside the ring on several occasions including the 1000th episode of RAW and the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble.

However, this time the things were a little different. Trish Stratus stated that she wanted to prove it to herself and her children that she has what it takes to last inside the ring. And her intention was beautifully complimented by Charlotte Flair.

During their match, the duo exchanged blows and brilliantly worked the crowd by repeatedly mocking each other. Trish Stratus even used Figure Eight in an attempt to make Charlotte submit to her own finisher.

Charlotte fought back for the control of the match and used the same finisher to win the match. After she left the ring, Trish Stratus was cheered by the crowd as it was expected that it will be her last match.

She had earlier stated that she wants to prove it to the world that she has still got it and the WWE Universe obliged with the loud chants confirming the same.

Following her match, reports started circulating which suggest that she is keen on facing Alexa Bliss before finally hanging her boots. The latter has also expressed the same interest which makes us wonder if we will soon see these two Superstars lock horns.

But for now, Trish deserves the credit for putting up a brilliant match.

