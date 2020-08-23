WWE has an action-packed show lined up for the fans as the SummerSlam 2020 math card boasts of several important encounters. A total of six WWE titles will be on the line, while three championships (Intercontinental Championship, SmackDown Tag team Championships, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships) will not be defended at the PPV.

Tonight’s SummerSlam will see both the Universal Championship as well as the WWE Championship on the line. It’s expected that they both will change hands at the PPV. In the women’s division, both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships will be on the line. However, only one of those is expected to witness successful title defense at the show.

Finally, the two other title matches include the United States Championship as well as the RAW Tag Team Championship bouts. However, neither of these two titles is rumored to change hands at WWE’s biggest party of the Summer.

In this article, we will take a look at five of the biggest last-minute rumors associated with SummerSlam that you should know. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Brock Lesnar slated for a return at SummerSlam?

Is the Beast Incarnate set to return tonight at SummerSlam?

Ever since WWE confirmed the return of fans in the arena via the ThunderDome, there have been rumors about the likes of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam. While there’s been no word about the ‘Big Dog’, the latest backstage reports suggest that WWE has a huge plan in place for Brock Lesnar.

It appears that Brock Lesnar will make an appearance after the United States Championship match between MVP and Apollo Crews. While the ‘Beast Incarnate’ has no interest in the title, there’s something else that Vince McMahon is considering for Lesnar’s next run in WWE. The recent rumors suggest that Brock Lesnar will brutalize MVP to send a message to Bobby Lashley.

Advertisement

It’s a known fact that Bobby Lashley has asked Vince McMahon for a feud between him and Brock Lesnar, time and again. This match might finally be in the making if Lesnar returns and hurts MVP after the latter loses in his title match against Apollo Crews. Therefore, subjecting the leader of The Hurt Business to such treatment will lay the groundwork for a potential feud between Lashley and Lesnar.

A rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley has been anticipated for a long time now. However, it was only recently that Bobby Lashley got the push that he deserves on RAW. Given that WWE has no other WWE Superstar who can have a decent feud with Brock Lesnar, this has slowly turned into one of the most anticipated returns in WWE this year.

Win exciting WWE merchandise by following these steps:

WANT TO WIN EXCLUSIVE WWE MERCHANDISE?



All you have to do is register for our #SummerSlamwithSK Giveaway by following the steps that we have mentioned and if you're lucky, you will be the one to win exciting #WWE merchandise! #SummerSlam



Do spread the word! pic.twitter.com/jEiommr7iZ — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) August 22, 2020