WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 Booking decisions that could have been done differently

SummerSlam was seen as the reset button for WWE after months of only being able to book shows in the Performance Center and having to think outside the box when it came to pay-per-views. This included an Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules, a Boneyard match at WrestleMania, and even the Money in the Bank ladder matches taking place inside WWE's corporate offices.

The Biggest Party of the Summer was where WWE was looking to push forward and start to look at life in what is considered to be "the new normal," and there were certainly fewer issues inside the ThunderDome. Even though SummerSlam was easily the best pay-per-view since the lockdown began, there are some decisions that the company could have changed on the night.

#5. Why was the finish to SummerSlam's WWE Championship match so lackluster?

Randy Orton has been built up as The Legend Killer over the past few months and it was believed that he could have gone on to become WWE Champion at SummerSlam, but this wasn't the case.

After attacks against Shawn Michaels, Edge, Christian, The Big Show and RIc Flair, it was teased that Orton would finally get what he deserved when he took on Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

This didn't happen. Instead, the finish of the match saw Orton dodge the Claymore and was inside stuck in a backslide for the pin. There was no interference and it was the most underwhelming finish of the night. Does this mean that there will be a rematch or was Orton's chance to become a 14-time World Champion squandered?

There was also no interference from any legends, which was a shock since Orton has definitely made enough enemies over the past few weeks.