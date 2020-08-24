WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 botches you missed 

SummerSlam took place live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and was the first WWE show in several months that wasn't pre-recorded. This means that WWE didn't have the chance to edit any mistakes before streaming the show, so there were a few botches on the pay-per-view.

Of course, there were some matches where botches were much more likely because whenever weapons are involved, like chairs and tables, there is room for these weapons to cause problems.

Even though SummerSlam definitely delivered and proved that the future still looks bright for WWE, there were some moments from last night's show that the Superstars in question won't want to remember.

#5. Dominik has some issues with a chair at SummerSlam

Chair botch pic.twitter.com/u5ouHdgurV — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) August 24, 2020

Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam when he took on Seth Rollins, and the match wasn't without its issues. But, this is understandable considering Dominik had never ever wrestled before this past Sunday.

Rollins and Dominik put on an interesting match and even though there were several small botches throughout, there was one moment of the match that stood out.

After Rollins kicked out of Dominik's frog splash, he rolled out of the ring, jogged around to the other side to get a chair, tried to throw the chair in the ring but the chair went past Rollins and out the other side, which is probably when Dominik reaised how light the chairs actually are. Rollins looked as though he was supposed to catch the chair and then use it, but because it went past him he covered it by delivering a superkick followed by a powerbomb.

Dominik went out of his way to get the chair, and the spot alone doesn't make any sense, but Rollins managed to cover this well.