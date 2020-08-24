WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 Directions for Seth Rollins after beating Dominik Mysterio

In the lead-up to tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, one of the most highly-awaited matches that finally came to fruition was the bout between "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins and the debuting Dominik Mysterio.

The buildup to The Biggest Party of the Summer saw Seth Rollins keeping himself engaged in a feud against The Mysterio Family and it all initially started when the former WWE Universal Champion set his sights on the legend Rey Mysterio himself. After tormenting Mysterio for months, Seth Rollins gouged the eyes of the Master of the 619 at the recent Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. And that particular move of his eventually led to Dominik Mysterio stepping up to the plate and challenging Seth Rollins to a match at this year's SummerSlam.

While Rollins might've walked out as the winner at the WWE ThunderDome, Dominik Mysterio certainly proved that he can hang with the very best in the company. Despite the loss, the latter has nothing to be ashamed of, especially after a performance of such good measure.

There is still a lot that could happen in a feud that has already proven to be such a vital factor on Monday Night RAW, or WWE could decide not to over-extend it, and finally move on from The Mysterios vs Seth Rollins. Here are five directions for Seth Rollins after his triumphant win at the ThunderDome and thoughts on where The Messiah could be heading from here on.

#5. Tag Team Match between Rey & Dominik vs Rollins & Murphy at WWE Payback

More to this feud?

WWE Payback is only a week from SummerSlam and chances are WWE could extend this feud for one more week. The creative team has been on-point with this particular rivalry and WWE could easily rely on them to book things accordingly for the next week, at least.

The likely decision from here on would be to have Rey Mysterio make his return to in-ring competition, especially given that he had a first-row seat to witnessing his son being absolutely demolished at the hands of Rollins and Murphy. Rey would definitely love to get his hands on the two men and to get some retribution with his son Dominik in his corner.