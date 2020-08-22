WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 Potential finishes for Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville - Loser Leaves WWE 

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville came through the ranks in WWE together and have been best friends since they first met as part of Tough Enough five years ago. Deville was eliminated from the competition whilst Rose was the runner up, but both women were signed by WWE.

Their friendship has broken down over the past few months after The Hacker revealed Deville's plot to keep Rose and Otis apart.

This has led to numerous brawls between the two former friends and Deville even recently gave Rose a new haircut. Originally, Rose challenged Deville to a hair vs hair match but after The Golden Goddess looked to back out of her challenge last night, Deville upped her game and stated that their match would now be no disqualification where the Loser Leaves WWE.

There are a number of options WWE has here, but the ending of the match will see the loser of the match forced to walk away from the company.

#5. Dana Brooke involves herself in the match

Dana Brooke hasn't been given a fair push on SmackDown over the past few months but the feud between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose has been pushed forward ahead of her.

Last night on SmackDown, Dana Brooke looked to speak to Deville and tell her that she was thinking about her given the recent issues in her personal life. It appears that The Pride Fighter wasn't happy with her comments or her attempt at sympathy and slapped the taste out of her mouth.

The no disqualification stipulation means that Dana Brooke could involve herself in the match to get some revenge on Deville if she decided that it was worth it and in turn, this would help Mandy Rose to ensure that she's still employed at the end of the night.