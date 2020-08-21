WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 Interesting facts you need to know

After almost six months in lockdown, WWE will present their first pay-per-view since March outside of their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida at SummerSlam.

The Amway Center, also in Orlando, will now be the home of WWE until at least October as the company looks to take steps towards a return to a new normal. While the arena move means that WWE won't have to pre-record shows anymore, the deal also means that fans will not be allowed inside the arena at present but WWE's new ThunderDome will make it appear as though there are fans in attendance.

WWE Summerslam

This weekend's show could be the biggest pay-per-view of the year as well as The Biggest Party of the Summer. Given the feuds surrounding some of this weekend's matches, SummerSlam could follow through on the hype.

Ahead of this weekend's show, here are five facts every fan needs to know about this year's SummerSlam.

#5. A potential Money in the Bank cash-in

SummerSlam has traditionally been seen as the pay-per-view that follows Money in the Bank so there has always been the potential for a contract cash-in. In recent years, Bayley decided to cash in her contract on the same night while Brock Lesnar then cashed in his contract at Extreme Rules so both contracts had been used before SummerSlam came around.

This year, Asuka's contract has already been taken out of the equation, but Otis is still in possession of the men's Money in the Bank contract and could choose to cash it in at SummerSlam on the winner of the match between Braun Strowman and The Fiend.

If Otis does cash in then he will be following in the footsteps of Alberto Del Rio, who successfully cashed in on CM Punk in 2011, and Randy Orton, who was successful when he cashed in on Daniel Bryan back in 2013.

At present, there are a number of combustable elements that could take place as part of the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam, including rumors that Roman Reigns could be making his return.

If this is the case, then it's unlikely that Otis will be able to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. There is also the added factor that Heavy Machinery are not on the card this weekend.