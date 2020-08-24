WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 Interesting stats coming out of the event 

SummerSlam this year was a way for WWE to reset following their lengthy run inside the WWE Performance Center over the past few months. The ThunderDome was in full voice last night as the show saw a number of new Champions crowned.

Asuka became a two-time RAW Women's Champion when she was able to dethrone Sasha Banks in her second match of the night, while The Fiend Bray Wyatt became a two-time Universal Champion when he won back the Championship from former friend Braun Strowman.

Roman Reigns also made his return for the first time since March and set up what should be a fantastic match at Payback in just six days. Here are all the stats you need to know coming out of SummerSlam

#5. Seth Rollins has an interesting SummerSlam record

Seth Rollins took on Dominik Mysterio in the youngster's first WWE match at last night's SummerSlam event and was able to come out on top even though the match was controversial from start to finish.

Dominik's mother Angie was in the firing line at one point while Murphy attempted to cost him an eye when he was dragged over to the steel steps in a replay of what happened to his father at Extreme Rules. The finish later came when Rey Mysterio was handcuffed to the ropes and forced to watch his son receive a Stomp from The Monday Night Messiah.

This was just another victory in a long list for Rollins, who was competing in his seventh consecutive SummerSlam match. The former World Champion is the only wrestler who has appeared at every SummerSlam event since 2014, and could easily be considered to be one of the men who is affectionately called "Mr. SummerSlam."